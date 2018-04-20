Mother Lode’s Unemployment Rate Drops

Sonora, CA — The unemployment rate dropped last month in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, and remained unchanged statewide.

Tuolumne County’s rate fell to 5.2-percent in March compared to 5.5 percent in February. Calaveras County County’s rate fell to 4.2-percent compared to 4.6-percent the month prior. California’s rate remained 4.3-percent.

Sectors that added jobs in California include health and education services, manufacturing, mining and logging. Sectors that posted declines include trade, transportation and utilities. San Mateo County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.2-percent and Colusa County had the highest at 18.9-percent. The statistics were released by the California Employment Development Department.

