Calaveras Airport Fly-In & Open House Tomorrow

Airplane In Flight Enlarge

The annual Calaveras Airport Fly-In/Open House will take place this Saturday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Calaveras County Airport Manager, Kathy Zancanella, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This is a free spectator event, in that there is no gate admission. There will be a small fee for vehicle parking below the hill (transportation with rides up the hill will be provided).

The airport is located on Highway 49 at Carol Kennedy Drive, nearly halfway between San Andreas and Angels Camp.

In addition to the airplanes, other spectator features will be on display.

Scenic airplane rides will be available on a first come, first served basis for $10 for children and $20 for adults.

Music will be provided by the Calaveras Community Band and the Rusty Rockers.

Food and drink will be available from various vendors and organizations including the Boy Scouts. There will be breakfast in the morning and burgers and hot dogs served throughout the day.

Airport/Event information can be found by calling (209) 736-2501.

