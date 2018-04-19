Yelling Draws Deputies To Fugitive On The Lam

Calaveras County Sheriff Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A Murphys man wanted on several outstanding felony warrants was hauled to the Calaveras County Jail after deputies patrolling in the area came upon him while checking out a noise disturbance call.

According to Calaveras County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Rachelle Whiting, the phoned in report came in last night just before 7 o’clock. Arriving along Big Flat Road where “a lot of yelling” had been heard, responding deputies were able to locate 27-year-old David Burge, who was inside a nearby vehicle.

While it is unclear whether or not Burge was the source of the apparent shouting, a records check through dispatch determined that he had seven felony warrants out of Tuolumne County for his arrest; ranging from failures to appear on felony charges to illegal transportation and sales of marijuana to domestic battery.