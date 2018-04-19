Quantcast
help information
Sunny
48.9 ° F
Full Weather

Bear Valley Will End Its Season This Weekend

Bear Valley Archive Photo
Bear Valley Archive Photo Photo Icon Enlarge
04/19/2018 7:12 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Bear Valley, CA — A further sign that spring is here, Bear Valley Ski Resort will end its operations for the season this weekend.

The resort opened on Friday, November 24, so the 2017/18 season lasted nearly five months, as Bear Valley is able to make its own snow. The final weekend will feature the popular Pond Skim and Brewfest. The resort reports that eight inches of new snow fell this past weekend, creating some fresh powder to start the week. The resort has 44 trails open and 15 closed.

Dodge Ridge ended its season earlier this month. The resort opened for a week in late January, and then from March 2nd through April 5.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.