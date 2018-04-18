Repair For Bridge Damaged In Rim Fire To Commence

Buck Meadows – Work will soon begin on a bridge that was damaged by the Rim Fire and close a section of Hardin Flat Road off to traffic well into fall.

Tuolumne County Road officials report that the long closure is due to demolition and reconstruction of a new South Fork Tuolumne Bridge on a section of Hardin Flat Road. The county has hired Steelhead Constructors, Inc. out of Redding to complete the “Hardin Flat Road Bridge Replacement” project. The work is set to begin next Monday, April 23, with the roadway closed at the bridge until November 30th. Road officials provided these details regarding the operation:

The project consists of demolition of the existing bridge and construction of a new bridge on the same alignment, and reconstruction of a portion of Hardin Flat Road.

Hardin Flat Road will be closed at the S. Fork Bridge during construction, April 23, 2018 through November 30, 2018.

Work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm Monday through Friday.

Travelers are asked to find alternate routes and obey all construction signs and flaggers in the cone zone.

