Sonora Leaders Will Talk About How To Spend New Gas Tax Revenue

Sonora City Council Chambers
Sonora City Council Chambers Photo Icon Enlarge
04/16/2018 12:11 pm PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hear an update on revenue coming from SB 1, the recent statewide gas tax increase.

Meeting documents note that the city will receive around $33,500 in the current fiscal year and $86,900 next year. As the funds become available, staff is proposing that they be used for street overlay projects.

In addition, officials with the Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau will be on hand to give an annual report. Topics will include the two year destination marketing plan and the two year budget.

Other items on the agenda include swearing in Sgt. Curtis Hankins to the Police Department, recognizing April as both Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention month, and awarding property owners with the Vision Sonora Award of Excellence for recent renovations/improvements.

Today’s meeting will start at 5pm at city hall.

