CCWD Continues Series Of Town Hall Meetings

Calaveras County Water District Enlarge

West Point, CA — The Calaveras County Water District will host additional town hall meetings this week regarding planned rate increases.

Officials will be on hand this evening in West Point to speak about the changes planned for the 13,000 water customers and 5,000 sewer customers. The actual increase would depend on tiered consumption use. Click here to view an earlier story.

Tonight’s meeting will be in the West Point Elementary School Multipurpose Room at 54 Bald Mountain Road. This Thursday a meeting is scheduled for the Vallecito Church, then April 24 at the Arnold Independence Hall and April 26 at the Veterans Hall at 189 Pine Street in Valley Springs. All of the meetings will be open to the public and will start promptly at 6pm. CCWD staff will provide an overview of the planned changes and also answer questions.

A public hearing, and vote on the new rates, is currently scheduled for May 23.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.