Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Snow (1/4/17) Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

A late season Pacific storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada Sunday evening into Monday.

Heavy snow combined with strong wind gusts up to 55 mph, travel into the mountains will be extremely difficult at that time. Plan on slick roads, reduced visibility, travel delays and chain controls.

Total snow accumulations will range from eight to fifteen inches above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Dry weather is expected Tuesday.

Currently, Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is closed at Eagle Meadow, located 13 miles east of Strawberry. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed at the east end of Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed at Crane Flat. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Written by Mark Truppner. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.