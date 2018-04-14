Caltrans Road Roundup For Next Week

Caltrans map of work on HWY 108 and 120 Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Several highway repairs will slow traffic in the Mother Lode.

Tuolumne County Zones

In Tuolumne County, repairs on a busy roadway will spark 10 minute waits for motorists. Monday through Friday there will be one-way traffic control on Highway 108 from Mono Way to Sullivan Creek for bridge repairs.

Utility work will cause 10 minute delays on Thursday night as flaggers will direct one-way traffic control along Highway 49 between Wyckoff Street ending at Columbia Way in downtown Sonora. Hours of operation will be midnight to 7 a.m.

Shoulder drainage work along Highway 132 between Zarzamora Street and Las Palmas Way will be done on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with slow and go traffic.

Motorists traveling along Highway 120 in the Groveland area will encounter flaggers directing one-way traffic at Groveland-Deer Flat Road for construction and the Groveland Creek Bridge for drainage work. Ten-minute delays are anticipated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Deer Flat and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the bridge.

A reminder as reported last week, work running from Lancaster Road in eastern Stanislaus County and continue to the Highway 49/108 junction in Tuolumne County, as well as to Moccasin Creek Bridge on Highway 120. Crews will be assigned generally around the clock with night work typically running Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. with daytime hours Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Officials say motorists should anticipate ten-minute delays due to lane closures and one-way traffic control with flaggers in place. The $20.3 million repaving project along 34 miles of Highway 108/120 in Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties continues and is not is slated to conclude until sometime in October.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Smooth sailing for motorists in Calaveras County as there is only one area where Caltrans crews will be making road repairs. K-rail work continues on Highway 49 between Stanislaus Avenue and Murphys Grade Road from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., creating five minute traffic delays at a time Monday through Friday.

Written by Tracey Petersen.