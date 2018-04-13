Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Fees, Marijuana And General Plan Items

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will review a proposed ordinance regarding permitting requirements for personal use marijuana. It is one of many items on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

Residents planning to grow non-commercial marijuana outdoors, or in an accessory structure, would need to pay a to-be-determined fee for an annual permit from the Community Resources Agency. As part of the process, a code compliance inspection would occur at the property. However, cultivation of six plants indoors within a primary residence would not require the permit.

On a separate matter, the board will hold a public hearing regarding an ordinance related to fees for building and safety, recreation, environmental health and engineering and surveying.

There will also be discussion about road repairs to be done in the next fiscal year, a presentation on the Tuolumne County General Plan Amendment and Community Plans, and a presentation on the operations of the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.

Tuesday’s meeting will start at 9am in the supervisors meeting room.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. You can view live video of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting by clicking here. Meetings are typically scheduled the first and third Tuesday of each month beginning at 9am. The live streaming video is provided courtesy of Tuolumne County and is proudly presented by Blue Mountain Minerals, a Mother Lode business and employment leader supporting our community.