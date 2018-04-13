Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Fees, Marijuana And General Plan Items

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will review a proposed ordinance regarding permitting requirements for personal use marijuana. It is one of many items on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
Residents planning to grow non-commercial marijuana outdoors, or in an accessory structure, would need to pay a to-be-determined fee for an annual permit from the Community Resources Agency. As part of the process, a code compliance inspection would occur at the property. However, cultivation of six plants indoors within a primary residence would not require the permit.
On a separate matter, the board will hold a public hearing regarding an ordinance related to fees for building and safety, recreation, environmental health and engineering and surveying.
There will also be discussion about road repairs to be done in the next fiscal year, a presentation on the Tuolumne County General Plan Amendment and Community Plans, and a presentation on the operations of the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.
Tuesday’s meeting will start at 9am in the supervisors meeting room.