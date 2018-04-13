Children’s Fair This Saturday In Angels Camp

The Resource Connection will present the 19th Annual Children’s Fair on Saturday, April 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bret Harte High School Campus in Angels Camp.

Kelly Graesch, Director for Child Care Resource and Referral for The Resource Connection, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The event is an opportunity for families to enjoy a free fun-filled day with their family. The day will include valuable resources, food, activities and entertainment.

Celebrating “Week of the Young Child”, volunteers at the Children’s Fair want to provide fun-filled opportunities for children to help promote their awareness of how important eating the right foods and exercise is in their lives. Last year, families attended the Children’s Fair from all communities throughout Calaveras County and 35 activities were provided by community businesses or agencies.

Select features will include a Petting Zoo, Kid’s Farmers Market, Mad Science, car seat checks, activities, crafts, musical guests, free lunch and more.

The mission of the Resource Connection is “Engaging Families, Empowering Communities, and Enriching Lives.” They are a community-based non-profit organization which was established in 1980 to meet the needs of members of our communities by offering programs and services related to children and families, nutrition, and prevention and intervention. Such programs include preschool and childcare, Women Infant and Children (WIC), Calaveras Food Bank, Crisis Center and Legal Services.

The Resource Connection, formerly Human Resources Council (HRC), is a 32-year-old Amador and Calaveras based nonprofit organization providing services and programs in three critical areas: children and families, nutrition, and prevention and intervention. The Resource Connection is governed by a volunteer board of directors and staffed by 150 employees at 16 sites throughout the two Counties.

For more information, contact Graesch 209-754-1075.

