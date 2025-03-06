A Fight And Resisting Arrest Leads To Felony Charges

Sonora Police Arrest graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA – A report of a fight in Sonora led to an arrest, after police learned a man had been strangling the other man.

Sonora Police Officers responded Tuesday, March 5, 2025 in evening at about 5:40 PM to the 400 block of South Stewart Street. Police state the fight between the two men was broken up just before the officer’s arrival.

The on-scene investigation revealed during the altercation, 55-year-old Donald Tourte strangled the other man. Strangulation elevated charges of assault in this situation from a misdemeanor crime to a felony.

When officers attempted to place Tourte under arrest for the felony battery, Tourte refused to comply with the officers’ commands and physically struggled with the officers.

Tourte was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for felony battery and resisting, obstructing, and swaying an Officer.