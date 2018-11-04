Angels Camp Police Chief Fordahl And K9 Cato Rank High In Competition

Chief Fordahl and Kato Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — The City of Angels Camp’s Police Chief, and K9, took part in a police dog competition at the Travis Air Force Base.

The fifth annual event was held over two days last week and hosted by the 60th Security Forces Squadron. The K9 teams were tested in locating concealed narcotics and explosives, searching for humans, obedience, agility and handler protection. All teams competed for points and were judged by officials with the Western State Police Canine Association. The teams also had a chance to network with others throughout the region.

The team of Angels Camp K9 Kato and Police Chief Todd Fordahl placed second in the building search competition, third in vehicle search, third in narcotics detection and fourth in the protection phase of the patrol competition.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.