Tuolumne County Spelling Bee Crowns Winners

Sonora, CA– Students from across Tuolumne County put their spelling skills to the test at the 50th Annual Dr. June McOmber Junior High Spelling Bee, held February 26 at Curtis Creek Elementary School. The competition, hosted by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS), featured participants from 12 local schools. The event honors Dr. June McOmber, a longtime curriculum consultant who reinstated the county’s spelling bee in 1975. After her passing in 1979, the competition was named in her memory.

This year, 54 students in grades 7 through 9 competed, tackling challenging words such as idiosyncrasy, braggadocio, and grandiloquent. Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Zack Abernathy served as emcee, while a panel of judges ensured fair competition. After several intense rounds, the top three finishers were:

1st Place – Selah England (Tenaya Elementary School)

2nd Place – Samuel Hales (Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy)

3rd Place – Quinn Igoe (Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy)

England and Hales will now advance to the California State Junior High Spelling Bee, scheduled for April 26 at the Great Wolf Lodge Water Park in Manteca.