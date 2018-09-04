More April Showers

Double Rainbow Over Downtown Sonora 9/21/13 Enlarge

A couple of Pacific weather systems will bring rain, mountain snow, breezy winds and colder temperatures to interior Northern California this week.

The first Pacific weather system will weaken at it moves inland on Tuesday. This system will bring light rain mainly to the mountains in northern California, and locally breezy winds and cooler temperatures. Snow levels will generally remain above the Sierra Nevada pass levels.

A second, colder and wetter system will follow Wednesday through Thursday.

Snow levels are forecast to rapidly lower to around the 3,000 feet elevation.

A dusting of snow is expected around 3,000 feet by Thursday. Six inches to a foot of snow is possible in the higher elevations of the Sierra.

Travelers over the mountain passes should be prepared for winter driving conditions Wednesday night through Thursday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be much colder than normal with highs in the upper fifties to low sixties in the Central Valley and mainly in the thirties to forties in the mountains.

Written by Mark Truppner.