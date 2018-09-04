Former Angels Camp Mayor To Lead Habitat For Humanity

Angels Camp City Hall Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A familiar face in the community will lead Habitat for Humanity of Calaveras County.

Scott Behiel, a businessman and former Angels Camp Mayor, has been tabbed to lead the organization. The group notes that Behiel has experience in real estate, mortgage, business management and development. Habitat Calaveras partners with qualified families and volunteers to build and repair affordable homes in the community.

The organization reports that half of Calaveras County renters are currently paying rent that exceeds 30-percent of their gross income, making it difficult for families to make ends meet. The need for affordable housing has also rapidly increased following the 2015 Butte Fire. Behiel will be tasked with helping the organization achieve growth by increasing public awareness, generating sustainable revenue and expanding the volunteer workforce. He will also oversee the opening of a new Habitat ReStore planned in San Andreas on the corner of Highway 49 and Pool Station Road.

More information about the group can be found at habitatcalaveras.org.

