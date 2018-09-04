Clarke Broadcasting Announces Candidates’ Forum

KVML News Talk AM1450/FM 102.7 Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Local voters will soon have a chance to hear from the candidates running for Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Sonora City Council and Tax Collector.

Clarke Broadcasting will air a candidates’ night forum Monday, April 23, at 6pm, live from the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room. You can hear it on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and streaming on myMotherLode.com.

All of the candidates have confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that they will be in attendance. In the District Two Supervisor race, they include incumbent Randy Hanvelt, and challengers Ryan Campbell and Dave Titchenal. In the District Three race, where incumbent Evan Royce is not running, the candidates are Merv Cancio, Anaiah Kirk, Aaron Rasmussen and Laurie Sylwester.

The Sonora City Council race has two open seats and four candidates. They are incumbent Jim Garaventa and challengers David Axelrod, Kurt Bryant and Collette Such.

Incumbent Tax Collector Shelley Piech is not seeking re-election, and candidates are Justin Birtwhistle and Michelle Ronning.

The candidates will give opening statements, be asked a series of questions pertinent to the race, and then have a chance to give closing statements.

The primary election is coming up on June 5. The deadline to register to vote is May 21.

