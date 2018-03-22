The Pineapple Express Flood Warnings, Watches, Advisories

Local road flooding Mar 22 2018 TCSO Photo Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for poor drainage areas in Tuolumne, Calaveras and Alpine Counties until 1:15 PM.

At 7:00 AM, emergency officials reported heavy rain causing small stream and roadway flooding across portions of interior northern California. Although heavy rains will diminish through the morning hours, water levels will be slow to recede especially in poor drainage areas.

Rock and mud slides will be possible across steep terrain through the morning hours. These slides could cause substantial travel delays across the mountains.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for southwestern Tuolumne County and northwestern Mariposa County until 2:15 PM.

At 9:34 AM PDT, Doppler Radar indicated that heavy rain across the warned area was moving east and ending. However, flash flooding may occur with run off from earlier heavy rain.

Excessive rainfall over the Detwiler burn scar will result in mud slides or debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

The National Weather Service also issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory for rain and snow melt in western Tuolumne County and Northeastern Mariposa County until 11:45 AM.

At 9:38 AM, Doppler Radar indicated rain and snowmelt that may cause small stream flooding in the advisory area.

Plus, the National Weather Service also issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for southwestern Tuolumne County and west central Mariposa County until 2:15 PM PDT Saturday

At 9:40 AM, Doppler Radar indicated that heavy rain had moved out of most of the area. However, run off may still lead to water problems in areas that typically have high water issues.

A Flood Watch remains effect for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley through Sunday morning.

Steady rainfall will be ending this morning over the Central Valley with a few tenths of an inch of additional rainfall possible. One to two inches of additional rain is likely over the Sierra Nevada.

Heavy rainfall, in addition to snow melt, will continue to create excess runoff that brings the threat of localized flash flooding, mud slides, rock slides and debris flows.

Moderate rises will continue to occur on mountain rivers, streams and some weirs. Stream and creek levels are expected to rise and could cause local flooding. Ponding on roads is also a possibility. Some roads may become impassable or become washed out.

The snow levels currently remain mostly above the 12,000 foot elevation. Those high snow levels will lower this afternoon as a Pacific cold front passes to the east of the region. Most of the precipitation associated with this system will be ending, but showers continuing into the nighttime hours will bring some light accumulating snow.

The snow levels this afternoon are expected to range from 5,500 to 6,500 feet. Overnight, the snow levels are forecast to drop to 5,000 to 6,000 feet. Above these snow levels, about one to three inches of snowfall are expected.

This may be enough snowfall to create minor travel difficulties over the Sierra passes this evening. If traveling over the Sierra passes this afternoon or tonight, be prepared for possible delays or possible brief chain controls. Slippery roads are likely and will bring with them the possibility of accidents. Drive with caution.

Finally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Merced River at Pohono Bridge in Yosemite National Park, effective until further notice or until the Warning is cancelled.

At 8 AM this morning, the Merced River reached flood stage. the stage at 10.1 feet.

The Merced River is Forecast to crest near 15.0 feet late this afternoon then forecast to fall below flood stage of 10 feet early tomorrow then forecast to recede to near 9 feet tomorrow morning.

Potential Impacts include:

* Near 12.5 feet, Northside Drive and Southside Drive, which are the main roads in Yosemite Valley, become flooded and are closed to traffic.

All those affected by river conditions should remain alert for rapid changes and for possible forecast revisions.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Written by Mark Truppner.