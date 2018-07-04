Burglary Creates Concerns Of Major Breach At State Agency

Sacramento, CA — The Department of Developmental Services (DDS) reports that confidential information may have been seen by thieves during a Feb. 11 break-in at one of its Sacramento buildings.

Burglars ransacked files, damaged and stole state property and started a fire, which caused sprinklers to turn on and the water doused many records and computer workstations. Twelve state-owned laptop computers were also taken, but department officials note that data on these computers cannot be accessed as they are encrypted to meet the highest federal security standards. Additionally, a review of the computer system confirmed the network was not accessed. All electronic files remain protected, according to department officials, who insist there is no evidence that personal and health information was exposed and detail that all clients and the public are being notified “out of an abundance of caution.”

The thieves also had access to the personal information of about 15,000 employees of regional centers, service providers, applicants seeking employment with the Department’s audits office, and parents of minors enrolled in DDS programs. The department offers this list of possible information contained in paper files and CDs including protected health information and other information such as:

Names

Unique state-issued client identifier numbers

Service codes

Units billed

Service dates

Amounts paid for services

Medical records

Law enforcement continues to investigate the break-in. Department officials indicate that those impacted can place a fraud alert on their credit files by following the recommended privacy protection steps outlined in the Breach Help – Consumer Tips from the California Attorney General by clicking here.

