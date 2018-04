Jamestown, CA — PGE is reporting a power outage for hundreds in the Jamestown area.

The utility details that 405 customers are waking up to no lights this morning. The impacted area stretches along Jacksonville and Algerine roads between Bell Mooney and Twist roads. A crew is investigating a cause and has not ruled out the wet weather, according to company officials. An estimated repair time of 11:15 a.m. has been posted. The power went out just before 6:30 a.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

