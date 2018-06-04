Cope Will Speak About Recent Business Activity

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Director Larry Cope will talk about the latest efforts to attract and retain businesses.

Cope will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. He will give an overview of some recent local business developments, preview an upcoming housing summit planned for the county, and detail new initiatives for the EDA over the upcoming months. Other topics will include attracting technology companies, new opportunities involving biomass and the unemployment rate. Cope was hired as Economic Development Director in 2009 after the agency was created by the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County.

