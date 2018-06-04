Quantcast
help information
Partly Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather

Cope Will Speak About Recent Business Activity

Larry Cope
Larry Cope Photo Icon Enlarge
04/06/2018 4:10 pm PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Director Larry Cope will talk about the latest efforts to attract and retain businesses.

Cope will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. He will give an overview of some recent local business developments, preview an upcoming housing summit planned for the county, and detail new initiatives for the EDA over the upcoming months. Other topics will include attracting technology companies, new opportunities involving biomass and the unemployment rate. Cope was hired as Economic Development Director in 2009 after the agency was created by the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County.

  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.