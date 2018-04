Merced County, CA — J-59 (La Grange Road) continues to be closed between Fields Road and Highway 132.

The CHP says drivers need to refrain from steering around the barricades as, you can see in the image, a vehicle recently became stuck. The stretch of J-59 was washed out during the atmospheric river on March 22. It remains unclear when J-59 will be repaired and reopened.

Written by BJ Hansen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic