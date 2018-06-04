Sonora Cat Rescue’s Spring Fashion Show

Sonora Cat Rescue is a local cat rescue organization that fixes around two to three thousand cats in Tuolumne County each year.

Judith Rodan, Sonora Cat Rescue President, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“I have personally transported 6,644 local cats over the past two and a half years to have them spayed and neutered. I urge every Tuolumne County resident to fix their cats. Simply by having cats fixed, we can prevent over 10,000 homeless kittens from being born,” said Rodan.

Sonora Cat Rescue relies on donations and fundraisers to help pay for the costs.

This Saturday April 7th, the will be a Fashion Show Fundraiser at the Church of the 49ers (11155 Jackson Street) in Columbia, from noon through 2 PM.

“This is a Fashion Show like no other.” promises Rodan. “There will be lovely ladies fashions modeled by lovely ladies and manly men’s fashions modeled by manly men. In addition a tri-tip lunch with plenty of extras will be served and there will be a substitute lunch option for vegetarians. We will have raffle prizes and lots of fun. We will also have plenty of information about Sonora Cat Rescue”.

A number of tickets are still available. Log onto sonoracatrescue.net for more information or call Rodan at 209-288-9185.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 145 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner.