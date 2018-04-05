Yosemite Rangers Warn Visitors Of Storm Impacts

Yosemite Conservancy Web Cam shot April 5 2018 Enlarge

Yosemite National Park, CA — Due to significant potential impacts expected at Yosemite National Park and the entire central Sierra Nevada from the latest incoming Pacific storm, park rangers are warning visitors and residents of surrounding areas to be prepared.

Park officials say the inclement weather may affect Yosemite roadways, campgrounds and other facilities Friday through Sunday. Reservations for campsites at North Pines Campground and some campsites at Lower Pines Campground have been cancelled for Friday and Saturday night due to anticipated impacts from flooding.

While the park, all lodging and other commercial facilities remain open, park facilities may close at any time due to impacts from the storm. Subsequently, rangers are warning visitors planning to travel to Yosemite National Park over the weekend to consider making alternative travel plans.