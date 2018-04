Power Outages Enlarge

Sonora, CA — 51 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Sonora are without electricity this morning.

The company reports that the outage is because of planned maintenance and those impacted are near the area of Beckwith Road and Sylva Lane. Full restoration is anticipated by 2pm today.

PG&E reports there is also a single customer without power near Longeway Road. That outage started at 10:10am and what caused it is still under investigation.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment. For our yellow page listings of local power providers click here.