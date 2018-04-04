Local Flood Watch Issued For The Weekend

Merced River Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Friday afternoon through late Sunday morning.

The “Pineapple Express” will bring rain from Thursday into early Sunday morning.

Three to seven inches of total rainfall is expected in the Sierra Nevada. One to three inches of rain is likely in the Central Valley.

Snow levels will mostly be above 7,000 feet. Heavy rainfall, in addition to snow melt, will create excess runoff and bring a threat of localized flash flooding, mud slides, rock slides and debris flows.

Moderate rises will occur on mountain rivers, streams and some weirs. Stream and creek levels are expected to rise and could cause local flooding. Ponding on roads is also a possibility. Some roads may become impassable or become washed out.

In addition, rainfall runoff will allow for sharp rises in the Merced River on Saturday morning and continue throughout the day. The rise in the river could produce localized flooding near the banks, especially in the Yosemite Valley.

Residents should keep in mind that areas that flooded during the “Atmospheric River” of two weeks ago, could very easily flood again. If you live in a flood prone area or near streams and rivers, this would be a good time to prepare or review and emergency escape plan in the event high water becomes a threat to your safety.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Written by Mark Truppner.