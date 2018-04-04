Quantcast
Deputy Stops For Stuck Motorist, Arrests Wanted Man

Calaveras County Sheriff
Calaveras County Sheriff Photo Icon Enlarge
04/04/2018 2:00 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA – Almost like catching a fly on a pest strip Calaveras deputies picked up a wanted Mountain Ranch man in a stuck pickup truck on West Murray Creek Road this week.

According to Calaveras County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Rachelle Whiting, a deputy responding to the report of a suspicious vehicle Monday morning around 8 a.m. located Nathan Charles Rowe, 26, who was standing outside of it. It turned out he had warrants out from Calaveras and San Joaquin counties on possession charges relating to a possible controlled substance for sale a stolen vehicle as well as for failures for appear in court.

