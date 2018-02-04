Sonora City Council Moves Towards Linoberg Closure

Proposed permanent closure of Linoberg Street Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council this evening voted unanimously to take a step towards potentially closing Linoberg Street near the Washington Street intersection.

After hearing support from many in attendance, the vote was 5-0 to direct staff to prepare an environmental review of the proposed project. It is not immediately clear how long that process will take. Early last month the Vision Sonora Committee endorsed the idea of closing Linoberg permanently so that a park area can be constructed. The area could also house live entertainment like concerts.

In addition, the council voted 5-0 in support of Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Director Larry Cope’s proposed budget for next fiscal year. The city will continue to pay $102,000 as part of the Joint Powers Agreement, and Tuolumne County will fund $344,000.

Written by BJ Hansen.