Get Out And Get Walking; It’s National Public Health Week

National Public Health Week 2018 Enlarge

Sonora, CA — This first full week of April is Public Health Week across the nation. Locally, public health officials are initiating efforts that encourage residents towards healthy lifestyle changes.

The Public Health Association (APHA) has designated this year’s theme as “Healthiest Nation 2030” with the goal of making the U.S., whose current global ranking languishes somewhere in the mid-thirties, the healthiest country in one generation. The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed it National Public Health Week at their meeting today and the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors have already done so.

Tomorrow, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department in partnership with the UC Cooperative Extension and Tuolumne Trails will officially recognize National Walking Day and also promote a month-long challenge by sponsoring a community walk/hike at Dragoon Gulch Trail, a popular rec spot near downtown Sonora.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., community members are invited to join public health staff at the trailhead (680 Woods Creek Drive) in Woods Creek Park, which recently added a new trail extension.

Staff members will be sharing information about various local health and rec programs as well as their Get Moving Challenge #HealthySelfieTC, which will run through April 30 and offers a grand prize of a Fitbit to those who sign up and share pictures of themselves doing something good for their health on the Tuolumne County Public Health Department’s Facebook page.

Examples of photo opportunities might be to snap a selfie while getting a health check up; preparing or eating something that is good for you; staying hydrated; walking or partaking in other calorie-burning activities or sports. Participants may enter up to once per day. Health officials say the goal of the challenge is to highlight locally how folks can find easy, affordable ways to stay healthy.

For more details and information about the walk and health challenge, click here.

.