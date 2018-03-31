Power Outage In Downtown Sonora Over

Update at 9:50 a.m.: The lights are back on for nearly 1,500 PG&E customers in downtown Sonora. Those impacted were along Highway 49/ Washington Street from Parrotts Ferry Road to Mono Way and including Greenley Road. The company did not post a determined caused for the outage. Customers were without electricity for about an hour and a half this morning.
Original post at 9 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers woke up to no lights this morning.
The utility is reporting the power outage in downtown Sonora runs along Highway 49/ Washington Street from Parrotts Ferry Road to Mono Way and includes Greenley Road . Crews are heading to the outage site to assess the situation. The company has posted an estimated noon restoration time.