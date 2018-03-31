Power Outage In Downtown Sonora Over

Sonora Power outage Enlarge

Update at 9:50 a.m.: The lights are back on for nearly 1,500 PG&E customers in downtown Sonora. Those impacted were along Highway 49/ Washington Street from Parrotts Ferry Road to Mono Way and including Greenley Road. The company did not post a determined caused for the outage. Customers were without electricity for about an hour and a half this morning.

Original post at 9 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers woke up to no lights this morning.

The utility is reporting the power outage in downtown Sonora runs along Highway 49/ Washington Street from Parrotts Ferry Road to Mono Way and includes Greenley Road . Crews are heading to the outage site to assess the situation. The company has posted an estimated noon restoration time.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment. For our yellow page listings of local power providers click here.