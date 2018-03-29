Easter Weekend Events

Ironstone Easter Egg Hunt Enlarge

Many events are planned in the Mother Lode this weekend and on Easter Sunday.

Tonight, Thursday, thru Saturday the Christian Heights Church will present The Road To Calvary a one hour Easter Production. The tours leave every 15 minutes starting at 7:30 pm it is also held on Friday and Saturday and the event sold out last year.

National Doctors’ Day is tomorrow, March 30. Adventist Health Sonora invites the community to submit notes to your favorite doctors, details are here.

Tuolumne County Arts Alliance and Tuolumne County Parks and Rec have organized a 45 minute class of very gentle yoga stretching and strengthening designed for people that just want to get started. The Thursday class details are here.

Performances of the musical Mamma Mia continue this weekend until April 8th at Sierra Reperatory Theater and Million Dollar Quartet is playing in Columbia at the Fallon House.

Friday is the Harvey “Dusty” Rhodes’ Cioppino Dinner Fundraiser at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Details are here. There is also a Vietnam Veteran’s Recognition Day Benefit at the Hotel & Conference Center at Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne.

Friday night can also be the night to show off your mustache at the charity event Mustache March which benefits Mindy Nikiforuk this year. Details are here.

Saturday there are several egg hunts. At 9AM the Wildcat Ranch will host its 3rd Annual Community Egg Hunt and Barn Yard Bingo. Christian Heights Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 10AM sharp, at the West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne the Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11AM, and at 6PM Sierra Bible will host an Easter Weekend Worship with more on Sunday followed by their Easter Egg Extravaganza on the Children’s Ministry lawn.

Saturday there are also two bowling fundraisers at Black Oak Lanes at the Casino Resort in Tuolumne. The first at 10AM is Spare-a-Life, Strike Out Suicide a senior project, and the second at 7PM is Bowlin’ For Your Colon to Raise Health Awareness. Another senior project on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm is Hold On To The Hope to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s Disease at the Sonora Moose Lodge.

Sunday there are more Easter events and services. First thing in the morning, at 6:23AM, the Calvary Chapel in Sonora will perform its SonRise Services, Heaven’s Open Door Fellowship’s Easter Sunrise Service begins at 6:45AM. Easter activities at Railtown 1897 State Park include meeting the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and more beginning at 9:30AM.

Columbia’s Victorian Easter Celebration will feature a parade and egg hunts for children​. The costume contest includes awards for; fanciest Victorian hat, best dressed couple, lasses and lads, groups, and pets. Egg hunt times and more details are here.

An Easter Celebration by Creekside Community Church, Vets Helping Vets and Operation Creekside will offer free lunch and snowcones, popcorn, cotton candy, egg hunt for ages 0-12, bounce houses, auction, and a raffle. The event listing is here.



In Calaveras a Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held near Big Trees Fitness and Ironstone’s Easter Egg Hunt Times are 11:30 a.m. for children under 5, noon for ages 5 to 8 and 12:30 p.m. for ages 9 to 12

Lastly at Eproson Park the Twain Harte Rotary sponsored hunt begins at 1PM sharp.

