$200,000 Bail For Sonora Man Accused In Child Sex Case

Anthony Vidal Carrillo, Jr. TCSO Booking Photo

Sonora, CA — A local man under investigation for the past six months has been arrested on felony charges of sex with a minor under the age of 14.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Deborah Moss, 44-year-old Anthony Vidal Carrillo, Jr. of Sonora was taken into custody in front of his residence on Monday. Following an interview with investigators he was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on a $200,000 bail in conjunction with a case involving a now 16-year-old female victim. As Sgt. Moss recounts, the investigation began after the victim disclosed that she had been sexually abused by Carrillo numerous times over a period of several years; specifically while she was between ages of eight to 12 years old.

According to the custody report, Carrillo has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and sexual penetration with a foreign object of a victim incapable of consent. Sgt. Moss adds that her office is not releasing any more information due to the sensitivity of the ongoing case except to note that at this time they have no indication that there are any other victims.