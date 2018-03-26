Yosemite Conservancy Donates $12.5-million To Park Efforts

Yosemite Conservancy Frank Dean and Yosemite Superintendent Michael Reynolds Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — The Yosemite Conservancy is donating $12.5-million to help various projects in the park.

There are 36 projects the non-profit will support financially in Yosemite during 2018, with the most notable being improvements to the Bridalveil Fall visitor experience, rebuilding a section of trail around Tenaya Lake and collecting data using 3-D aerial mapping to improve resource management in the park.

Conservancy President Frank Dean says, “We want everyone’s visit to Yosemite to be inspiring, just like the park itself, today and for future generations. Our grants focus on protecting and preserving the park and enhancing the visitor experience.”

The Bridalveil Fall project will include improvements to trails, viewpoints, traffic circulation and habitat protection at the 620 ft. waterfall.

The 3-D map will help manage items like forest health, drought and rockfall hazards. Scientists will use data collected via airborne lasers to build the map.

The trail around Tenaya Lake will help residents better experience what is sometimes referred to as “Yosemite’s high country jewel.” Other grants will help with efforts like releasing native red-legged frogs into the park, having adaptive wheel chair equipment for rock climbing enthusiasts and rehabilitating critical wetlands and parts of the John Muir Trail.

