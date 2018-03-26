Price Of Gas Increasing This Spring

Sonora, CA — The price of regular unleaded gasoline is increasing in California, and an industry analyst anticipates it to continue upwards over the coming weeks.
Trilby Lundberg of the nationwide Lundberg Survey reports that regular unleaded has increased seven cents, nationwide, over the past two weeks. It is 32 cents per gallon higher than it was at this point last year. She says the increase is primarily driven by increasing crude oil prices, and she anticipates the trend to continue over the next few weeks.
The San Francisco Bay area has the highest average price in the country at $3.54 and St. Louis is the lowest at $2.22. Following a 12-cent hike last April, California now has the highest gas taxes in the country.
The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded selling between 3.09 and $3.19 in Sonora and $3.18 and $3.25 in San Andreas.