New Details On Two People Missing In Mariposa County

John Honesto Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — Mariposa Sheriff’s office confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that two search and rescue operations were actively taking place in the county yesterday, as reported here. Little information was being released at the time with the sheriff’s office only reporting that search and rescue crews were looking for an adult male in the Coulterville and Lake Don Pedro areas and an adult female in the southern portion of the county.

However, one of the families has now identified the man as John Honesto. They state that he was last seen in Greeley Hill on Thursday around 12:30p.m. He was driving a 2015 Black Toyota Avalon with license plate number 7HRT316.

On Friday the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office released a written message from Sheriff Doug Binnewies regarding storm impacted communities and the search noting that resources were responding to impacted areas and that his office was utilizing helicopters.

Written by Tracey Petersen.