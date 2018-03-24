Sheriff DiBasilio Talks Marijuana And Crime Trends

Sheriff Rick DiBasilio Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Rules and regulations related to marijuana have created interesting challenges for the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office over the past year.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sheriff Rick DiBasilio. He will speak about the evolution of cultivation laws in the county, first allowing outdoor commercial cultivation, and now a ban set to take effect. He will speak about the sheriff’s office’s efforts to crackdown on illegal grows, observations he’s made, and challenges moving forward.

He will also speak about recent gun related threats made at local schools in the county, and how the sheriff’s office and educators are working to address the problem.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen.