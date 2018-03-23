Saturday Community Events

For those cautiously driving after the floods looking for some community events this weekend, there are several planned rain or shine in the Mother Lode.

The 9th annual Spring Health Fair will be at Ironstone Vineyards as detailed here the KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” was Nicki Stevens, Mark Twain Medical Center Marketing and Business Development Manager.

Also in Calaveras, the Calaveras Gem and Mineral Show will be held at the Calaveras Fairgrounds. A free shuttle will circle the parking lot and bring visitors to the Mark Twain Hall where minerals, jewelry, beads, fossils, Petrified wood, fluorescents, lapidary material, equipment, demonstrations, books and supplies are available. There are also activities for children in a kids area, event details are here.

The Calaveras Master Gardener Demo Garden will be open Saturday for a Plant Sale and Seedling Giveaway, more details are here.

Calaveras Big Trees is hosting a New Docent Open House on Saturday. Information about training to volunteer to help at the park will be explained, details are here.

Saturday morning in Jamestown get some exercise in the 34th Annual Jamestown Run. Registrations starts at 7:00am, rain or shine at Jamestown School, proceeds will benefit Jamestown’s School Music and Science Programs.

At Courthouse Park beginning at 10AM expect to see a crowd gathering before a march as part of the #NeverAgainSonora coalition’s “solidarity with sister marches across the country to demand safer conditions for local students and common sense gun control laws nationwide.” Details are here.

Performances of the musical Mamma Mia continue this weekend and for two more weekends until April 8th at Sierra Reperatory Theater.

Get a Jump on Easter at the Sonora Moose Lodge in a free Easter Party. Details are here.

Several more Easter Events are listed next Saturday here.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.