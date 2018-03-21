9th Annual Spring Health Fair This Saturday

Spring Health Fair 2011 Enlarge

Mark Twain Medical Center will hold its 9th Annual Spring Health Fair on Saturday, March 24th, at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys.

Nicki Stevens, Mark Twain Medical Center Marketing and Business Development Manager, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Dozens of community health groups and vendors will participate in this community event. Information will be available at the event on topics such as senior health services, nutrition, fitness and Diabetes.

A variety of free health screenings will be available including; body fat, physical fitness levels, colon cancer, stress levels, skin cancer screening, and metabolic screenings. Also, chair massages are available for free.

Low cost testing and services include Blood Analysis ($45) and Bone Density Screenings ($10).

Stevens reminds those who want to participate in the blood draw analysis, to fast (don’t eat) after 10 PM on Friday March 23rd.

“Each year we look forward to the privilege to work with our community partners to provide these vital health care services to our Calaveras, Tuolumne and Amador County neighbors,” said Stevens.

For more information about the Spring Health Fair, call (209) 754-2564.

Written by Mark Truppner.