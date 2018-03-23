Storm Leaves Many Lake Don Pedro CSD Customers Without Water

Don Pedro, CA — Thursday’s flooding from the atmospheric river took out some roads, which in turn, damaged large sections of water mains in the Lake Don Pedro Community Services District.

The district indicates that as many as 250 customers could continue to be without water service throughout today while repairs are made. The district is working to bring in outside water for those impacted, and since many other district customers still have service, officials encourage those without to find a friend or neighbor in the community who has some available to fill jugs. Once the water system is restored, customers are encouraged to run faucets until the water appears clear, as it may initially look milky and dirty. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

