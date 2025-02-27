First Weekend Of March Events

Demo Garden Rock Garden 2012 View Photo

The first weekend of March is coming up and there are a few events planned.

Before the weekend starts, on Friday at 5:30pm, CalPride Sierras will be hosting the last David Lynch movie night featuring Dune as detailed here.

Fridays is the Mind over Matters peer support group detailed in the event listing here.

The 45th Winter Jubilee will be at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds this Friday from 4 to 9 PM with the auction preview and silent auction bidding starting, book sale, and Washington DC trip fundraiser dinner. Saturday the doors open at 9 AM with free admission, a game room both days for kids for a small charge. There will be pies, a salad bar, and hot foods and the live auction begins at 11:30 AM on Saturday.

Saturday morning is a Tire Recycling Event for Tuolumne County residents as detailed here.

There will be an Open Garden Day Saturday at 10 AM at the Demonstration Garden.

Saturday at 11 AM is the Tuolumne County Youth Center’s 3rd Annual Paint Party at the Tuolumne Veteran’s Memorial Hall.

Saturday from 2PM to 4PM at the Aronos Club in Sonora will be a Building Bridges Community Debate. The topic is ‘Does Wokeness Harm Democracy?’ Speeches of 3-4 minutes are made alternating for and against the question. Following each speech, the Chair takes questions for the speaker from the audience. Speeches may be prepared in advance or delivered in the moment and everyone is encouraged to speak. The goal is to share the widest range of opinions that exist within the community. More details are here.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team won the first round of the 2025 3C2A Men’s Basketball NorCal Regionals and will play at Las Positas in the second round at 7PM on Saturday. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

Tuolumne County Recreation District’s Spring Slowpitch Adult Softball Sign Ups are open. Register your team before March 9th to avoid late fees.

The Douglas Erwin and Betsy Voorhees-Erwin Folk Art Collection is on display at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through March 8th as detailed here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is starting performances of “Legally Blond” this Friday. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) performances of “Anything Goes” will be the second and third weekends of March. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform “The Glass Menagerie” in April.

The 10-week walking series detailed here created by Blue Zones Project and the Aronos Research Club will begin on Friday, March 7. Every Friday at 10 am a group will meet at Courthouse Park and take a 20-minute stroll through downtown to a mystery location for a short history program.

The Celtic Fair will be held next weekend at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month for March in our dining guide is Diamondback. Check out movie times at local theaters, and view our local webcams here.