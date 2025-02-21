Walking Series Will Highlight Sonora’s History

Blue Zones Project Walking Moai View Photo

Sonora, CA — Blue Zones Project and the Aronos Research Club are working on a new initiative that encourages exercise and learning more about the City of Sonora’s history.

A 10-week walking series will begin on March 7. Every Friday at 10 am a group will meet at Courthouse Park and take a 20-minute stroll through downtown. There will be a stop at a pre-determined historic building, and there will be a short history program, and a written account of its historic architecture provided.

The sites each week will be a mystery, prior to arriving.

Aronos Research Club President Shelly Stuart has worked with member Pam Overholzer to plan the series. Pam is a retired architect with a focus on historical preservation, and she has helped compile information about the history of the locations.

The Blue Zones Project has several walking ‘moais’ in the county. This term comes from Okinawa, Japan, one of the original blue zones, where a moai is a group of friends who support each other for a lifetime. Walking groups are a big part of the Blue Zones Project, which promotes living a long, healthy life.

The History Mystery Walking Moai is free and people can come to one or all ten walks. People are encouraged to sign up ahead of time, if possible. Click here for more information.