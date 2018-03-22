Flash Flood Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

woods creek Enlarge

The “Atmospheric River” continues to bring substantial rain to the foothills and mountains below 8,000 feet.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierra Nevada through 8 PM tonight.

Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch has now been issued for the Mother Lode until 11 PM this evening.

Heavy rainfall, in addition to snow melt, will create excess runoff and bring a threat of localized flash flooding, mud slides, rock slides and debris flows.

The severely burned areas will be of particular concern. These areas are no longer able to absorb any rainfall, leading to enhanced runoff.

Rainfall rates could exceed one half inch per hour at times during the storm.

This could quickly become a dangerous situation. Hunters, residents and persons traveling in and around the burn areas should remain alert and take action should heavy rain develop.

Some roads may become impassable or become washed out.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet until 11 PM tonight.

Additional snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to three feet above the 6,500 feet elevation.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Significant reductions in visibility is likely.

The series of wet storms will continue to sweep through California into the weekend.

A colder system with lower snow levels and even heavier snow will drop over the region from Friday afternoon into the weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.

An additional one to three feet of snow is expected from Friday through Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Written by Mark Truppner.