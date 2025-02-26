Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center Expands Into Optometry

Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center View Photo

Sonora, CA — Eye care is the latest offering being added to the comprehensive health services provided by the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center.

A full range of optometry services will now be provided, including eye exams, vision correction (prescription eyewear and contact lenses), and treatment for common eye conditions. They will be offered at 14550 Mono Way in the Indian Rock Center in Sonora.

“I look forward to serving Tuolumne County by providing the best possible care for your vision and your health,” says Dr. Richard Gilkson, OD of Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Canter Optometry. “With the addition of eye care, we continue our mission to provide patients with comprehensive, accessible, and personalized health services.”

A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration will be Monday, March 3, from 11 am – 1 pm at the office.