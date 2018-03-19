Quantcast
Major Injuries For Man Involved In Hwy 4 ‘Wagon Trail’ Crash

03/19/2018 3:28 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA – Following a solo wreck within the curvy “Wagon Trail” stretch on Highway 4, emergency responders airlifted a man to a Modesto trauma center.

According to the San Andreas CHP, the incident happened this past Saturday afternoon, St. Patrick’s Day, as Timothy Murphys, 51, of Oakdale was headed west on Highway 4, west of Pool Station Road, in a 2011 Toyota Corolla.

Although Murphys was reportedly driving about 30-35 miles-per-hour, CHP officials say he lost control in a roadway curve, eventually colliding with a reflector post and a tree. Since the injuries were considered major, he was flown to Memorial Medical Center. CHP officers are not considering drugs or alcohol as contributing factors to the wreck.

