Search For Missing Bear Valley Skier Enters Day Six

Bear Valley, CA — Teams are continuing to look for missing Bear Valley skier Thomas Mullarkey today.

The 65-year-old was last seen on Wednesday when he left his cabin in Arnold for a day of skiing at the resort. The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reports that search efforts have primarily focused within the boundaries of Bear Valley Resort because of the extreme avalanche danger in the surrounding wilderness and lack of evidence suggesting Mullarkey skied out of bounds. A CHP helicopter joined the efforts yesterday allowing for an increased footprint to be searched, adding to the resource count, which also includes Air National Guard helicopters, and a drone with infrared technology. For periods of time the air resources had to be grounded due to white-out conditions.

Several surrounding counties are helping with the search, including officials with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team. Anyone with information about Mullarkey should call (530) 694-2231.

