Here Comes The Rain Again

Woods Creek in Sonora (2-7-17) Enlarge

California has a couple days break in between storm systems. The next storm system is already on our doorstep, with light precipitation expected to begin across the region on Tuesday.

The period of heaviest precipitation and gusty winds is currently projected to be Wednesday through Thursday. Localized urban and flood stream flooding will be possible this week.

One to two inches of rain is likely in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. Two to six inches of rain is forecast over the mountains.

Snow levels will start out initially rather high, but colder air will arrive Thursday through Friday, and another round of heavy snow is expected for late this week.

According to the National Weather Service, one to four feet of total snow accumulation is expected over the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Chain controls and hazardous travel should be anticipated across the mountain passes, especially late this week.

Localized power outages are likely due to gusty winds and downed trees.

Written by Mark Truppner.