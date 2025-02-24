Sonora Masons Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Lodge

Sonora, CA– The Masons of California celebrated the grand opening of Sonora Lodge No. 887 on Saturday, February 22nd at the historic Sonora Masonic Hall, marking a new chapter in the building’s 175-year history.

The newly established lodge has already welcomed 21 members, reflecting statewide growth in Masonic membership. The lodge aims to expand access to Masonic programs in Tuolumne County, including scholarships, educational initiatives, senior care, and other community services.

“The Masons of California are proud to renew our values of community, philanthropy, and brotherhood in a city that has been so foundational to our shared Masonic history,” said Mark McNee, Sonora Lodge No. 887 Lodge Master and Vice Chair of the California Masonic Foundation. “The grand opening of Sonora Lodge No. 887 marks another chapter in a long legacy of Tuolumne County Masonry, and we look forward to watching the positive impact of our programs and people spread through Sonora and beyond.”

Built-in 1850 during the California Gold Rush, the Sonora Masonic Hall is among the state’s earliest Masonic establishments. Over the years, it has hosted lodges attended by prominent figures, including California State Sen. George S. Evans (1865–1877), California Secretary of State Anson H. Tuttle (1863) and U.S. Sen. James Graham Fair (1881–1887).