Snow And Rain Cause Headaches For Motorists

Sonora, CA — There are multiple traffic hazards in the Mother Lode stemming from the weather.

In Calaveras County, the CHP reports that a vehicle has crashed into a tree on Jesus Maria Road near Kerstan Lane. No injuries have been reported and firefighters are on scene assisting. Multiple vehicles are getting stuck on Love Creek Road near Moran Road in the Arnold area and a snowplow has been requested. There is also a crash on Highway 26 near Barney Way and no injuries have been reported.

In Tuolumne County the northbound lane of J-59 is flooded near Bonds Flat Road. The Tuolumne County Roads Department has been called to assist. There is also a report of a traffic hazard, possibly a vehicle having trouble due to snow, on Highway 108 near Twain Harte Drive. Allow extra time when traveling today and carry chains when heading to your destination.

A special thanks to community news partner John Adema for sending the picture this morning of the heavy snow in Arnold. Pictures can be submitted to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Written by BJ Hansen.