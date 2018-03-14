Sonora Courthouse Park Rally Against Gun Violence

Sonora, CA — A group of residents gathered at Sonora’s Courthouse Park this morning in support of a National Student Walkout Against Gun Violence.

The rally began at 9:45am and included a minute of silence for each of the 17 students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month. The mass shooting has created a renewed call for legislative discussions and action regarding gun control. Those gathered in Sonora were among the thousands taking place in similar type events across the country.

(The photos were submitted by community news partner Elaine Hagen. News related pictures can be e-mailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.)

