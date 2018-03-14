Lyons Declines To Run For Tuolumne County Sheriff

Sonora, CA — We will know after 5pm this evening which candidates will appear on the June primary ballot.

There is a late development in the race for Tuolumne County Sheriff. After taking out nomination papers earlier this week, former Deputy Rob Lyons has decided not to seek election. That leaves undersheriff Bill Pooley as the only candidate planning to run for the seat currently held by the retiring Jim Mele.

Lyons tells Clarke Broadcasting, “After careful consideration, and discussions with friends and family, I have decided I am not going to run for sheriff. I’d like to extend my humble appreciation to all those in the community that supported and encouraged me to run. I wish Bill Pooley the best and I am confident he will handle the challenges that lay ahead successfully.”

We’ll pass along more information later today in regards to other races as the deadline nears.

